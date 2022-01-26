Home Video News Sport Tg Sport – 26/1/2022 Video NewsSportTG Sport Tg Sport – 26/1/2022 26 Gennaio 2022 In questa edizione: - Juventus-Vlahovic, i dettagli dell'affare - Inter, Zhang pensa al futuro della società - Atalanta: Gosens verso l'Inter - Perin positivo al Coronavirus gtr/ ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE Sport Wierer e Vötter nel video del Cio sul potere della solidarietà Sport Tg Sport – 25/1/2022 Pillole Milano-Cortina, Frecce Tricolori sul cielo di Venezia Sport Tg Sport – 24/1/2022 Il Pallone Racconta Il Pallone Racconta – Inter in fuga, cinque pareggi