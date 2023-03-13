NEW YORK (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to speak with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the talks between Xi and Zelensky is likely to take place at the end of Xi’s visit to Moscow.

The Chinese President was unanimously re-elected last Friday for a third presidential term by the nearly three thousand delegates of the National People’s Congress, the legislative body of the Chinese parliament.

The initiative would form part of Beijing’s efforts to take on a more active role on the Ukrainian situation. On February 24, Beijing published a 12-point document proposing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

