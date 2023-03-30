BRUXELLES (BELGIUM) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Ukraine will define the terms of a just peace, which requires the withdrawal of invading troops. Any peace plan that would actually consolidate the

Russian annexations is simply not a viable plan. We have to be frank on this point”. This was declared by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech on EU-China relations at the Mercator Institute for China Studies and the European Policy Centre, in Brussels.

“The way China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of relations between the EU and China,” Von der Leyen stressed.

“Even China itself has taken a more assertive stance towards own neighborhood,” she continued, adding that the performance of military strength in the South China Sea and the Eastern China Sea and bordering India, directly affects our partners and their legitimate interests. We also emphasize the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Any weakening of the regional stability in Asia, the fastest growing region in the world, affects security and global economy, the free flow of trade and our interests in the area”.

