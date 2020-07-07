Home Video News TG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 7/7/2020 Video NewsTG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 7/7/2020 7 Luglio 2020 In questa edizione: - Juve-Lione: come chiedere il rimborso - Roma, complicato tenere Dzeko - L'Inter cerca Emerson Palmieri - F1: lite tra Binotto e Vettel Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE TG Sport Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 6/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 6/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 3/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 3/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 2/7/2020