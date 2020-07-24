Home Video News TG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 24/7/2020 Video NewsTG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 24/7/2020 24 Luglio 2020 In questa edizione: - Juve ko a Udine, scudetto rimandato - La Lazio torna a vincere - Anche il City vuole Koulibaly - Il Como sogna Balotelli Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE TG Sport Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 23/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 23/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 22/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 8 – 22/7/2020 TG Sport Tg Sport ore 17.30 – 21/7/2020