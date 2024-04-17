TUNIS (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “On the issue of migration management, I want once again to thank the Tunisian authorities and President Saied for the work that we try to carry out together against human traffickers. We know that Tunisia cannot become the country of arrival for migrants. Cooperation must be strengthened on this, we want to involve international organizations, work on repatriations but above all on regular flows”. This was declared by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following a bilateral meeting with the President of Tunisia, Kais Saied.

“I believe that much more can be done by Italy on the front of legal migration, but it is essential that we work together to continue to fight the slavers of the third millennium, the mafia organizations that think they can exploit the legitimate aspirations of those who would like a better life to make easy money. It is a job that President Saied and I share and carry forward together, but it is a job that requires development, investments and all the work that Italy carries out having promoted itself at a European level”, concluded Meloni.

– Photo Italian Government –

(ITALPRESS).