LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government has launched a foundation that will run the Centre for Research and Innovation on Cancer in Malta. The aim of this foundation is to integrate Malta’s research and innovation strategies to align with the European Union’s goals and strategies in the fight against cancer. Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti said: “This foundation will be leading a centre of excellence, where innovation in cancer research and treatment is not only taught about but is actually happening. This foundation will work to overcome challenges that traditionally hold back research efforts, by fostering a multidisciplinary approach that exploits the collective expertise of researchers and medical professionals. This will be the foundation on which we build our local capacities, as well as integrating them with the wider international research community”. He added that this initiative would showcase what can be achieved through collaboration. By incorporating local knowledge with EU knowledge and innovations, this can lead to significant advances in cancer research. “This scientific initiative represents a call for action for collective work to beat cancer. Together we will collaborate and work for a stronger future for the generations to come,” said Azzopardi Tanti. The chairman of the Foundation, Prof. Christian Scerri said, “With this Foundation we are paving the way for the first cancer research and innovation centre in Malta, not only for the advancement of research on cancer but also to pave the way for a healthier future”. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: ufficio stampa Doi