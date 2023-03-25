TA’ QALI (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – In a press conference, the Italian national coach Roberto Mancini declared that he has maximum respect for the Maltese as their opponents for tomorrow’s game. He reiterated that he followed the match against Macedonia and even though the Maltese were defeated with a score of 2-1, he had words of praise for the Maltese team, and without mentioning specific names he claimed that several players attracted his interest. He also reiterated that the Maltese were compact and showed discipline in their performance especially in defense where the opponents found it difficult to penetrate. Mancini added that the national team is focusing on Sunday’s game following Thursday’s defeat against England. Meanwhile, he also said that there will be some changes from the last match.

