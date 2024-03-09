LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – During an official visit to Libya, Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Employment, Byron Camilleri, stressed that the cooperation and collaboration between Malta and Libya is very strong. This is built on historical relations that in recent years have continued to flourish in various areas, both those linked to the Home Affairs Ministry, as well as also in other areas, such as trade and energy. Minister Camilleri explained that this relationship is essential in order to bring stability to the Mediterranean.

During this visit, the brave work carried out last September by the Maltese Civil Protection workers was commended. In less than 24 hours, a team of 73 members of the Department of Civil Protection and the Armed Forces left for Libya on a sea voyage to help in a major search and rescue operation in Libyàs east, which had been hit hard by storm Daniel. This mission was recognized during a bilateral meeting that Minister Byron Camilleri had with the Libyan Minister of Home Affairs, Emad Al-Trabelsi, who recognized the great work carried out by Maltàs Civil Protection and Army to save lives. During the meeting with the Libyan Minister of Home Affairs in Tripoli, Minister Byron Camilleri said the commercial relationship between Malta and Libya after the Libyan revolution is flourishing once again, thanks to the fact that Malta was the first country to start its direct flights to Libya again.

