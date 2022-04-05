VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed that 719 news Covid-19 cases were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of positive cases registered since January, 8.

According to the health authorities, 329 patients recovered from COVID-19. However, the recent spike led to a total of 7,537 active cases.

Meanwhile, five new deaths were recorded bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 649.

