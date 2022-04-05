VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed that 719 news Covid-19 cases were recorded during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of positive cases registered since January, 8.
According to the health authorities, 329 patients recovered from COVID-19. However, the recent spike led to a total of 7,537 active cases.
Meanwhile, five new deaths were recorded bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 649.
(ITALPRESS).
Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com