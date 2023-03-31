LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told Parliament that 974 migrants were either returned to their country of origin or deported to another country. This includes the return of persons who arrived in Malta irregularly, and have had their asylum request rejected, and persons who were residing in the country irregularly.

Meanwhile from the beginning of this year, 186 people were deported to their country of origin, or another country.

The Home Affairs Minister also said that 738 failed asylum seekers are still living in Malta, some dating back to 2004. The failed asylum seekers came from Nigeria and Sudan, with 117 and 103 respectively. There are also a few migrants from Mali and Ivory Coast, with 86 and 78 respectively. The failed asylum seekers come from 35 different countries, with most coming from sub-Saharan Africa.

