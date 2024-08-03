LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities are investigating a large-scale fraud operation involving the issuance of around 18,000 Maltese ID cards to foreign nationals, including Libyans and Egyptians, based on fake documents and false declarations.

Former Nationalist MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi filed an urgent request for a judicial investigation.

These cards were issued in less than 30 days, far quicker than the usual three to four months.

The fraud involved thousands of fake certificates, mostly marriage certificates, documenting fictitious marriages between nationals from countries like Libya and Egypt, and British citizens when the UK was still an EU member. These forged documents were then used to apply for Maltese ID cards.

– photo Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS)

