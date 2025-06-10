Lyon, Daniel Congrè in serious condition

PARIS (FRANCE) (ITALPRESS) – Daniel Congré admitted to intensive care, in serious condition, but out of danger. The former Montpellier footballer and current sports coordinator, was found in his home, with a stab wound near the heart. According to Actu.fr and L’Equipe, the prosecutor’s office is not ruling out any possibility, as well as the hypothesis of attempted suicide. A former defender who wore the Montpellier jersey from 2012 to 2021, Congré, 40, has been Lyon’s sports coordinator since October 2024.

-Photo IPA Agency-

(ITALPRESS).