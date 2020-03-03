La FIA ha comunicato a Pirelli il numero di set di pneumatici e le mescole scelti da ciascun pilota per il Gran Premio di Australia (13-15 marzo).
Hamilton 1 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Bottas 1 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Leclerc 1 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Vettel 2 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Verstappen 1 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Albon 1 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Sainz 2 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Norris 2 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Ricciardo 1 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Ocon 2 White Hard C2, 1 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Gasly 1 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Kvyat 2 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Perez 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Stroll 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Raikkonen 1 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Giovinazzi 2 White Hard C2, 1 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Magnussen 1 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Grosjean 1 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 10 Red Soft C4;
Russell 2 White Hard C2, 2 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4;
Latifi 1 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 9 Red Soft C4.
