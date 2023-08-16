LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italians remained the most popular market for Malta during July, followed by the United Kingdom. This was confirmed by Malta’s International Airport who confirmed that during last month it has welcomed 848,716 passengers. The company operating Malta’s international airport said that aircraft movements during last month remained in line with July 2019 levels, while seat capacity saw an increase of 3.8% as a result of larger aircrafts being operated on flights to Malta. Being Malta International Airport’s most connected market through flights to 20 airports, Italy showed no signs of ceding the top spot to the United Kingdom, which was the second most popular market for the month. The French market continued to perform exceptionally well, registering growth of 52% over 2019 and outperforming Germany to rank third. Five airlines currently connect Malta International Airport to 10 French airports, contributing to this market’s increasing popularity. Passenger traffic from Spain grew by a marginal 1.2% compared to pre-pandemic levels, with this market retaining the same position it has held since May 2023. The airport said that the August holiday rush is set to bring busier days. Traffic is expected to peak on 17 and 24 August, with each one of these days forecast to see more than 32,000 passengers.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma