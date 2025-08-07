Chevalier close to joining PSG, doubts about Donnarumma’s future

PARIS (FRANCE) (ITALPRESS) – Gigio Donnarumma‘s future at Paris Saint-Germain is more uncertain than ever. According to “L’Equipe,” the European champions have reportedly reached an agreement with Lille for the signing of Lucas Chevalier: the third offer exceeding €40 million, excluding bonuses, will be decisive, while the 23-year-old French goalkeeper has reportedly already reached an agreement for a five-season contract.

Chevalier could therefore be available to Luis Enrique in time for the European Super Cup against Tottenham on Wednesday. At this point, Donnarumma—whose contract expires on June 30th and with negotiations for a renewal stalling— could leave, considering that the squad already includes Marin, recently arrived on a free transfer from Roma, Tenas, and Safonov.

– Photo IPA Agency –

