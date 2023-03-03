KIEV (UKRAINE) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Latvia Egils Levits today met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

The two leaders signed a joint statement that

ratifies Latviàs support “for full European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine,” Zelensky explained.

“It is only with Ukraine in its entirety that the

European project will become truly complete – he added, and only with Ukraine in its entirety that NATO will become a real strong defender of European nations and of all

our common values. I am grateful to the President of Latvia and to the entire Latvian people for the unwavering support for our

people and for Ukraine towards this course of

integration with the European Union and NATO”.

