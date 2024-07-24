ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Yemen’s internationally recognized government has reached an agreement with the Houthis, facilitated by Saudi Arabia, to lift economic sanctions and increase the number of Yemenia Airways flights from Sanaa, controlled by the rebels.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said both sides agreed to ease economic hostilities by reversing the most recent actions taken against banks in areas controlled by the Houthis and pledged to suspend all such measures in the future.

They agreed to increase the frequency of national airline Yemeniàs flights from Sanaa to Jordan from one to three a day and to introduce daily flights from the capital to Cairo and India. Additionally, the two sides will discuss administrative, technological and budgetary issues related to the airline.

They will also hold talks on humanitarian and economic challenges under a peace plan proposed by the United Nations known as “the road map”.

After the surprise announcement, Grundberg said the UN stands ready to work with all parties to implement the agreed measures. He also “recognized the significant role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the implementation of this agreement.”

– Photo Ipa Agency –

