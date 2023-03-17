ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – From Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 March Xi Jinping will be on a state visit to Moscow. This was confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, explaining that the leader “will exchange views on major international and regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin”. The goal of the visit is “to further deepen bilateral trust”.

It is Xìs first visit to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).