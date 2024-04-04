World Central Kitchen suspends operations in Gaza

(240402) -- DEIR EL-BALAH, April 2, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Palestinians check a damaged vehicle after Israeli strikes in central Gaza Strip city of Deir el-Balah, on April 2, 2024. Israel on Tuesday assumed responsibility for the killing of seven workers of international food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) during an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip and expressed "sincere sorrow." According to a statement of WCK, the U.S.-based organization, the seven killed people were staff members from Palestine, Australia, Poland, Britain, and the United States. They were killed in a "targeted attack" by the Israeli military, said the statement, urging Israel to stop "this indiscriminate killing" in Gaza. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua) - Yasser Qudih -//CHINENOUVELLE_XxjpbeE007255_20240402_PEPFN0A001/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2404021606

ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – World Central Kitchen has suspended its operations in Gaza and is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli attacks that killed seven of its aid workers.

In a statement, the international food charity said it had asked Australia, Canada, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom, whose citizens were killed, to join them in calling for “an independent investigation into these attacks.”

“We have called on the Israeli government to immediately preserve all documents, communications, video and/or audio recordings and any other material potentially relevant to the April 1 attacks,” the statement read.

Israel says it carried out the attacks by mistake and has launched its own investigation into the attack. Workers were delivering aid arriving by sea in a recently opened sea corridor aimed at bringing food to hundreds of thousands of starving Palestinians in northern Gaza, which has been largely cut off by Israeli forces for months.

The attack disrupted these efforts, as World Central Kitchen and other charities suspended operations due to the deteriorating security situation. The ships returned to Cyprus with around 240 tonnes of undelivered humanitarian aid.

– Photo Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE