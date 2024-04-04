ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – World Central Kitchen has suspended its operations in Gaza and is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli attacks that killed seven of its aid workers.

In a statement, the international food charity said it had asked Australia, Canada, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom, whose citizens were killed, to join them in calling for “an independent investigation into these attacks.”

“We have called on the Israeli government to immediately preserve all documents, communications, video and/or audio recordings and any other material potentially relevant to the April 1 attacks,” the statement read.

Israel says it carried out the attacks by mistake and has launched its own investigation into the attack. Workers were delivering aid arriving by sea in a recently opened sea corridor aimed at bringing food to hundreds of thousands of starving Palestinians in northern Gaza, which has been largely cut off by Israeli forces for months.

The attack disrupted these efforts, as World Central Kitchen and other charities suspended operations due to the deteriorating security situation. The ships returned to Cyprus with around 240 tonnes of undelivered humanitarian aid.

– Photo Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS).