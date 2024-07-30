RABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MAPNEWS) – In a message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, French President, His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Macron, officially informs the Sovereign that he “considers that the present and future of Western Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty,” the Royal Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In this message, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Throne Day, the French President reaffirms “the unwavering position of France on this issue of national security for the Kingdom” and asserts that his country “intends to act in alignment with this position both nationally and internationally”. In this regard, President Emmanuel Macron stresses that “for France, autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue shall be resolved. Our support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007 is clear and unwavering”, adding that this plan “constitutes now the only basis to achieve a just, lasting, and negotiated political solution, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions”. “Today, an increasingly broad international consensus is emerging”, notes the French President regarding the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty, emphasizing that “France fully plays its part in all relevant fora”, particularly through its support for the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy. “It is time to move forward. I therefore encourage all parties to come together for a political settlement, which is within reach”, President Macron states in his message. Commending Moroccòs efforts to promote the economic and social development of the Moroccan Sahara, the French President committed to ensuring that “France will support Morocco in this endeavor for the benefit of the local populations”. This announcement from the French Republic, permanent member of the UN Security Council, marks an important and significant step in supporting Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara. It is part of the momentum spurred by His Majesty King Mohammed VI – may God protect Him – and supported by numerous countries worldwide, advocating for Moroccòs territorial integrity and the autonomy plan as the exclusive framework for resolving this regional dispute.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Map –

