TEL AVIV (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The toll of Palestinian deaths following the Israeli raids on Gaza has increased and exceeded 23 thousand victims. Gaza’s Health Ministry announced the latest balance of the Israeli military operation which rose to 23.084 dead and 58,926 injured since last October 7th. The ministry has claimed that Israeli forces committed 17 massacres in the Gaza Strip, leaving 249 dead and 510 injured in 24 hours. The Gaza’s health ministry added that hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip do not have the capacity to accommodate the injured in all departments, including the intensive care. Unit. There is a significant overcrowding in the hospitals area with hundreds of injured people sleeping on the floor and in the corridors.

– photo Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS).

