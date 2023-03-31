ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The grand jury in New York has officially indicted Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States of America – in office from 2016 to 2020 and running for the 2024 elections – with the accusation of having paid an amount of $130,000 during his campaign seven years ago to buy the silence of porn actress and director Stormy Daniels, in order to conceal their relationship. The tycoon thus became the first US President or former president to be indicted by a court, and the charges will be formalized early next week, according to one of his lawyers, Joe Tacopina. According to CNN, which cites reliable sources, Trump will face more than 30 counts of corporate fraud. The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a young African American already known for having overseen the case of Harvey Weinstein, the famous Hollywood producer accused of various sexual harassment, is carrying out the accusations against Trump.

It is precisely against Bragg that Donald Trump himself lashes out, who according to US media reports he is in his residence in Mar-a-Lago and did not expect the decision of the grand jury to arrive in these days: “This is a persecution and interference in politics at the highest level in the history of an election, reads a long statement from the former Republican president, adding “since I came down the golden escalator of the ‘Trump Tower’, even before becoming president of the United States, radical left Democrats, enemies of the hard working men and women of this country, have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with the intention to hurt Trump,” the statement said. It added “now they have done the unthinkable: indict a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference. Never before in our nation’s history has this been done. Democrats have cheated before, and this time they’re using our judicial system to punish a political opponent and by far the leading Republican presidential candidate like never before.”

Joe Biden is also mentioned in Trump’s statements: “Alvin Bragg was chosen and paid by George Soros and it is shameful. Hès doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders, burglaries and assaults. This is how Bragg spends his time. I believe this witch hunt will come back to haunt Joe Biden in a big way. The American people understand exactly what the Democrats on the radical left are doing here. Our party and our men will first defeat Alvin Bragg and then Joe Biden,” he concluded, while declaring “we will drive out the Democrats by making America great again “.

For the moment, the White House has not released any statement on the matter. The reactions are manifold, above all that of his son Eric, who considers the indictment of his father as a political act that “would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot to fade”.

Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Clark Brewster, commented on Twitter: “The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. Now let truth and justice prevail, no one is above the law”. Another lawyer, at the time in the service of Donald Trump, is precisely the key character in this story. In fact, it was Michael Cohen, the tycoon’s former lawyer, who provided the testimony that led to the request, now accepted, for the indictment of the former president: “For the first time in the history of our country, a former president of the United States, wrote Cohen on Twitter, “I am not happy to release this statement and I also want to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence. However, today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter but only the beginning,” he concluded, while claiming his testimony and the evidence he provided to the New York prosecutor’s office”.

One of Trump’s lawyers reported that his client should travel to New York on Tuesday to surrender to the Manhattan authorities and be indicted: subsequently, according to practice, he will be arrested for taking fingerprints and a mug shot, but not will go to jail. According to another Trump lawyer, Chris Kise, “there is a complete lack of legal basis for this indictment, which should frighten every citizen of this country regardless of opinions about President Trump”.

In the United States there is already a debate about Trump’s intention to continue in the electoral campaign and to contest the presidential election. However it is up to the Republicans to decide. An indictment or even a criminal conviction would not prevent him from continuing his presidential campaign if he so chooses – and he has given every indication that he will keep pushing ahead regardless of what happens. There is nothing in US law that prevents a candidate who is found guilty of a crime from campaigning for, and serving as, president – even from prison. Meanwhile Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida as well as candidate in the race for the White House is in a close fight with Trump, said, the prosecutor district of Manhattan is breaking the law to target a political opponent: Florida will not respond to his extradition request.”

