CERNOBBIO (COMO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “It is impossible to think of negotiating with Putin”. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the declaration in a video link during the European House-Ambrosetti Forum, in Cernobbio.

According to Zelensky, the killing of Prigozhin signifies how weak Putin’s own words are.” “Prigozhin was a terrorist, but he did what Putin wanted,” underlined the Ukrainian President.

“Without Crimea, without Donbass, there cannot be sustainable peace in Ukraine and therefore there cannot be sustainable peace in the European Union”, explained Zelensky, while adding: “Russia is bombing our homes and creating chaos in Africa, but that doesn’t show strength, it only hides weakness. The enemy creates chaos to take what does not belong to them”.

Zelensky declared: “We have never had any doubts about Italy’s support, and we thank it for the help it has given us,” adding “just as we thank the European Union, this is the time for strong decisions for global security”.

– foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).