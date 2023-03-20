MOSCOW (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Since the beginning of last year, there has been a total aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis. China has always taken an objective and impartial position and has made active efforts to promote reconciliation and peace negotiations”. This was stated by Chinese President XI Jinping, in a long article he wrote that was published this morning by RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta. According to the Chinese leader, who begins a three-day visit to Russia today, “China’s recently published position on the proposed peace deal to stop the Ukrainian crisis, taking into account the rational concerns of all parties, reflects the community’s unity of views to the fullest to overcoming the crisis. The document serves as a constructive factor in neutralizing the consequences of the crisis and promoting a political solution. Complex problems have no simple solutions. We are convinced that a rational way out of the Ukrainian crisis and a path towards lasting peace and universal security in the world could be reached if all parties are guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security and, continue dialogue and consultations in an equal, prudent and pragmatic manner”.

