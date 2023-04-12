KIEV (ITALPRESS) – “There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill. We will not forget. Nor will we pardon the murderers,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while commenting, in a video message on Twitter referring to the videos circulating on the social networks of Ukrainian soldiers beheaded by Russian forces. “This is a video showing Russia as it is,” he continued, while adding “this also shows the kind of people they are. This is not an accident, this is not an isolated episode. It was like that before. Everyone has to react”.

-photo agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS).

