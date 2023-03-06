KIEV (UKRAINE) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Ukrainian military forces have destroyed two Russian military bases in Melitopol. According to the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov (photo), hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed in the operation. Ukrainska Pravda reported that in the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian army killed 18 members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Russian Armed Forces, who were on motorized boats near Kherson.

Meanwhile, in Russia the controversy against the Russian government which involves the Wagner militia continued to escalate. In a Telegram, the commander of the paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied that on March 8 the militia will be present at the celebrations scheduled in San Petersburg. “I have no political ambitions, our job is to fight and protect the interests of the Russian Federation”, has emphasized Prigozhin.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).