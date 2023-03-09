ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – During the night the cities of Kiev, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia came under heavy Russian missile attacks. This was confirmed on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It has been a difficult night. A massive rocket attack across the whole country. Attacks on critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Unfortunately, there are dead people and others injured. My condolences to the families,” Zelensky explained while noting that

despite the attacks all services are working, the energy system is being restored and restrictions have been imposed in all

regions.”

“The enemy fired 81 missiles in an attempt to intimidate the Ukrainians again, returning to its miserable tactics,” emphasized the Ukrainian President while adding “the occupants can only terrorize civilians. That’s all they can do. But it won’t help them. They won’t avoid responsibility for all they have done. We thank the guardians of our skies and all those who help to overcome the consequences of the occupier’s attacks”.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).