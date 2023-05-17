ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The agreement that allowed the export of wheat from Ukrainian ports through a secure corridor into the Black Sea was extended for another two months. This was announced by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to reports broadcasted by the Turkish State TV.

“We confirm the announcement by the President of Turkey, the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by two months. There is one possibility, not in words, but through facts, to contribute to ensure global food security and help more the countries in need,” said Maria Zacharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Our analysis on the Istanbul agreements of 22 July 2022 have not changed and the problems would need to be resolved at the technical level as soon as possible”, she added.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).