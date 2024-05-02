ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, received King Abdullah II of Jordan at Palazzo Chigi today. President Meloni and King Abdullah II discussed the situation in the Middle East, expressing their hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts for a sustainable ceasefire and the release of prisoners, in line with UN Security Council resolution 2728, would soon be successful. The two Leaders focused on the humanitarian situation: President Meloni expressed her strong appreciation for Jordan’s crucial role in this regard and reiterated Italy’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza, also in cooperation with Jordan.

– Photo: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).