KIEV (UKRAINE) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Russian forces are controlling the entire eastern part of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukrainès Donetsk region. This was announced by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to a spokesman for the region, small groups of Ukrainian troops are retreating along country roads. While speaking to reporters in Stockholm on the sidelines of the meeting of the defense ministers of the EU countries, the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg said: “we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall into the coming days”, and urged not to “underestimate” Russia and continue to “support” Ukraine.

