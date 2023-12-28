LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Two groups of migrants were rescued by the German humanitarian organization Sea Eye and are sailing towards the port of Brindisi after the Maltese Rescue Coordination Centre did not respond to the distress calls.

A total of 106 people were rescued by the crew of the sea rescue ship Sea Eye 4 in Maltàs search and rescue region. The two boats were spotted by the ship’s crew and the distress cases occurred in the Maltese search and rescue zone, south of Lampedusa. The ship’s head of mission then informed the responsible authorities.

Among those rescued, there were 40 minors of whom some are five and six year olds and are accompanied by their parents. Two unaccompanied minors aged 13 and 14 from Guinea and Mali fled alone.

The people on both boats stated that they had fled towards Europe from Tunisia on Tuesday night. They had fled from Eritrea, Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, Gambia and Senegal, among others.

The ship full of migrants is expected to berth in Brindisi on Friday afternoon. Nour Hanna, a volunteer doctor on board, confirmed none of the migrants were in a critical medical situation.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

