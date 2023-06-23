Two groups of migrants at risk in central Mediterranean

CAGLIARI - Attracco al Porto Canale di Cagliari, proveniente da Lampedusa, della Nave Catania della Grimaldi Lines. Tale nave ha trasportato a bordo gli immigrati libicci, arrivati in precedenza dalla Libia a lampeduusa su barconi, causa guerra in Libia. I profughi saranno poi trasportati per nezzo di pulman al centro assistenza allestito per l'emergenza, in una ex caserma dell'Areonauitica Militare, sita in Viale Elmas a Cagliari. (CAGLIARI - 2011-04-06, Salvatore Moi - Fotogramma / Fotogramma) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – 50 migrants are in distress and risking dying following their escape from the Libyan coast. This was confirmed by the international NGO Alarm Phone. It said that is in contact with the group of migrants. According to the migrants, the engine stopped working, the boat is adrift and water is entering the boat. Alarm Phone confirmed that the authorities were alerted and urged that a fast rescue is needed to save the migrants to a place of safety.
Meanwhile, another group of 14 migrants who left Libya is in distress in the Central Mediterranean region. Alarm Phone confirmed that it has established contact with the migrants who are on a rubber boat in the Maltese Search and Rescue zone. The Maltese authorities are informed about the situation, however until now, no rescue operation was launched to save the migrants.

– foto: agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).

