ANKARA (TURKEY) (ITALPRESS) – The second ballot scheduled on May 28 will determine who will lead Turkey in the coming years. About 61 million citizens were eligible to vote in yesterday’s election, with outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – in office for 20 years – managed to gain 49.2%, while the main challenger, the sole candidate of the opposition and secular leader of the Republican Peoplès Party (CHP) Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, has slightly exceeded 45%. Neither of them has therefore exceeded the 50% threshold necessary to win the elections. The third presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, got around 5%, and could be decisive. He is expected to announce his intentions soon.

