TUNIS (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Tunisia Kais Saied has cancelled a scheduled meeting with the EU’s economic affairs commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, who arrived in Tunis on Monday on an official visit.

No reasons have been given yet, neither by the EU’s delegation in Tunis nor by the Tunisian Presidency.

However, Gentiloni met with the foreign minister, Nabil Ammar, while talks were scheduled with the Economics Minister Samir Said and the central bank chief, Marouane Abassi,

The visit was expected conclude on Monday after a meeting with Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia and talks with Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Gentiloni is discussing the economic reforms and potential new financial assistance for Tunisia, which the European Commission said it could consider if “specific preconditions are met”.

Tunisia continues to face a worsening economic situation and urgently needs to enact a package of reforms to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund. The agreement of 1.9 billion dollars, could facilitate the obtaining of other loans and aid through bilateral agreements between Tunisia and European and Arab countries.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).