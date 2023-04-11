LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – While in the last few days, thousands of migrants have reached the island of Lampedusa, which lies about 150 kilometers from the Tunisian coast, the Tunisian National Guard confirmed that in the first quarter of this year, the Tunisian coast guards intercepted 501 illegal migration attempts towards Italy. A total of 14,406 people, including 13,138 from sub-Saharan African countries, were rescued between January and March while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards the Italian coast. A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard stated that the Tunisian coast guards arrested 63 people for their involvement in organizing illegal immigration voyages and seized 135 boats and 12 cars used for transportation.

The number of undocumented immigrants attempting to reach Italy via Tunisia has been on the rise, despite the strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities to tackle illegal immigration.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

