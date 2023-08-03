LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The United Nations called for an immediate end to the expulsions of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from Tunisia to the borders with Libya and Algeria. “We are deeply concerned about the expulsion of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from Tunisia to the borders with Libya and also Algeria,” UN deputy spokesperson declared at the UN headquarters in New York. “Several have died at the border with Libya and hundreds including pregnant women and children reportedly remain stranded in extremely dire conditions with little access to food and water. All refugees and asylum seekers must be protected and treated with dignity and full respect for their human rights regardless of their status, and in accordance with international human rights and refugee law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Libyan border guards have found the bodies of six African migrants in the desert, according to the Interior Ministry. The news comes just one week after a video circulated online of a Libyan border guard giving water to black African migrants who had been dumped in the middle of the desert by Tunisian authorities. Tunisian police and military have been rounding up black African migrants in the country, mainly in the port city of Sfax, and dumping them on the border with Algeria and Libya. According to a recent report published by Human Rights Watch (HRW), many of them had been beaten severely, some had been tortured and the women were subject to sexual violence.

(ITALPRESS).

– photo credit Agenzia Fotogramma –

