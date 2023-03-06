TUNIS (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A crackdown against illegal migrants is undergoing in Tunisia, however, rights groups confirmed that many migrants had been attacked and hundreds were detained by the authorities.

Last month, the Tunisian President appealed to the security forces to expel all illegal migrants. As a result, the police arrested hundreds of migrants, landlords immediately evicted hundreds of others from their homes, others were fired from their work and many migrants were victims of attacks by gangs of youths in various Tunisian neighbourhoods.

However, it was only yesterday that President Kais Saied indicated possible legal consequences for those who are carrying out illegal acts and harming the migrants. He described his crackdown on illegal migration as a campaign against human trafficking and referred to a law passed in 2018 against discrimination that says any verbal or physical attacks on foreigners would be prosecuted.

Yesterday’s statement came following a condemnation by the African Union accusing the Tunisian President of “racist speech” when he declared migration a conspiracy to change Tunisiàs demographics by making it more African and less Arab.

President Saied described the accusations as a campaign against the country “from known sources”, without elaborating. He added that Tunisia was honoured to be an African country and announced a relaxation of visa rules for African citizens, allowing stays of up to six months instead of three without seeking residency, and of a year for students. He added that migrants who had overstayed in Tunisia could leave without penalty after many of those in authority sought to deport the illegal migrants had proven unable to pay fines for late stays.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

