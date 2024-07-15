TUNISI (TUNISIA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – As the Presidential elections are approaching in Tunisia, the authorities are increasing their crackdown on potential candidates and critics of the Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on 6 October, and they will be the first presidential elections since President Kais Saied’s self-coup in 2021. Amnesty International said that over the previous year, more than 20 political critics of Saied’s government had been arrested, detained, or convicted on charges related to their political activity.

Last Friday, Lotfi Mraihi, the Secretary General of Tunisia’s Republican People’s Union and a candidate for the country’s upcoming presidential elections is in prison, was arrested and is in prison for serious charges. Mraihi has been accused of money laundering and illegally moving money abroad. His arrest came after he announced his intention to run in the early October vote. When Mraihi ran for the 2019 election, he received around 6.5% of the vote.

The Tunisian authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of journalist and politician Safi Said, accused of forgery and fraud.

While potential candidates have been put in prison or live in exile, the Tunisian authorities are cracking down on critical voices in general. In May, Sonia Dahmani, a lawyer known for criticizing President Kais Saied, was arrested in a television studio as cameras were recording. In early July, she was sentenced to one year in prison for allegedly spreading false news.

Rached Ghannouchi, a fierce critic of Saied and leader of the relatively moderate Islamist opposition party Ennahda, has been behind bars since last year. He was convicted of incitement against the police and conspiracy against state security.

President Kais Saied suspended the parliament in 2021 and later dissolved it completely. According to the International Labour Organization, unemployment in Tunisia stands at 15% and around four of Tunisia’s twelve million citizens live below the poverty line.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma