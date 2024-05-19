TUNISI (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Tunisian National Guard reported that about 23 migrants were missing after setting off in a boat from Tunisia towards Italy. The state-run news agency TAP said a vessel departed from the town of Korba in the northeastern Nabeul governorate. The national guard said it had deployed floating units and had informed the navy to help in the search for the missing people. Tunisia’s National Guard said that it had been notified of “unauthorised sailing operations” from several areas along the Tunisian coast. Five suspects in organising the crossing have been arrested, it added. The National Guard said families of the missing individuals had lost contact with them and notified the authorities. The statement did not identify the nationality of the missing people. Meanwhile, the Tunisian authorities recovered the bodies of four migrants off the country’s coast, the national guard said, amid an increase in migrant boats heading from Tunisia toward Italy in recent weeks.

The coast guard separately rescued 52 migrants while the national guard arrested nine smugglers, and boats were seized. Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma