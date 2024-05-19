Tunisia, migrants missing, smugglers arrested

Lampedusa - Italy - August 17, 2023 Mediterranean sea. Banksy rescue ship Louise Michel Vessel Louise Michel ship's crew during a rescue mission in the Mediterranean sea August 17, 2023 The rescue vessel Louise Michel funded by Banksy, attends 2 boats in distress that departed from Tunisia and calls for an end to the European Union Tunisian deal. Pressure on PN Giorgia Meloni grows as Italy's interior ministry announces 100,000 migrant arrivals this year (Lampedusa - 2023-08-18, Jonathan Weinspach/ROPI) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

TUNISI (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Tunisian National Guard reported that about 23 migrants were missing after setting off in a boat from Tunisia towards Italy. The state-run news agency TAP said a vessel departed from the town of Korba in the northeastern Nabeul governorate. The national guard said it had deployed floating units and had informed the navy to help in the search for the missing people. Tunisia’s National Guard said that it had been notified of “unauthorised sailing operations” from several areas along the Tunisian coast. Five suspects in organising the crossing have been arrested, it added. The National Guard said families of the missing individuals had lost contact with them and notified the authorities. The statement did not identify the nationality of the missing people. Meanwhile, the Tunisian authorities recovered the bodies of four migrants off the country’s coast, the national guard said, amid an increase in migrant boats heading from Tunisia toward Italy in recent weeks.
The coast guard separately rescued 52 migrants while the national guard arrested nine smugglers, and boats were seized. Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE