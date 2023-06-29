TUNISI (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Tunisia-Italy electricity interconnector received a US$268 million (245.4 million euros) loan from the World Bank Group to fund the project that will connect power grids between Tunisia and Europe. The project will position Tunisia country as a regional hub for renewable energy through a 600-megawatt undersea cable. The Tunisia-Italy power line project “ELMED” is estimated at around 850 million euros.

Funding from the World Bank Group will cover part of the total investment for the construction of a main converter station and associated substations on the Tunisian side, including support for the implementation of the interconnector. The World Bank Group’s technical assistance includes support for the establishment of a Renewable Energy Center of Excellence to position Tunisia as a training center for renewable energy projects in the North African region. Tunisiàs 600-megawatt power line interconnection project will connect Capo Bon to Sicily. It is being carried out by Terna of Italy and Steg of Tunisia and is due to be completed by 2028. The agreement, signed by Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Said, falls within the framework of the partnership between Tunisia and the World Bank for the period 2023-2027, which was suspended on March 6th. Italy’s goal of being a European energy hub and connecting with Africa to import electricity from renewable energy sources is part of its strategy to eliminate its dependence on Russian gas via the Tunisian power line with Italy.

