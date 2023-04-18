MILAN (ITALPRESS) – “Tunisia is not a problem, but an extraordinary opportunity for Italy and the European Union, if both take a holistic approach towards a relationship based on cooperation. There is not only the issue of immigration, but there is culture, rural development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture”, declared Kamel Ghribi, President of GKSD Holding, adding that “the Mediterranean Sea should unite instead of dividing”.

While explaining that the inter-religious dialogue ensures peace, security, stability and prosperity, Ghribi added that this was the reason for organizing the Iftar dinner in Rome in the presence of the Imam of Palermo, that of Rome and with the participation of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia. “You have to be committed and believe. This is the secret of cooperation between Italy and the European Union with Tunisia. As far as I’m concerned, I believe it,” he declared.

