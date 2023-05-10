TUNIS (TUNISIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Four people were killed in a gun attack near Africàs oldest synagogue, on the Tunisian island of Djerba. It is reported that a police officer shot dead his colleague before started firing on visitors and security forces before other security forces shot him dead.

The victims are two visitors, a French and a Tunisian, and two security guards. Four other visitors and five members of the security forces were also injured. A video posted online, which has not been independently verified, showed visitors running as gunshots rang out.

The attack took place during an annual pilgrimage to the island, which attracts Jewish visitors from Europe and Israel. Last year, more than 5,000 Jews participated in the pilgrimage to Ghriba.

The motivation for this attack is not yet clear but Islamist militants have previously targeted the pilgrimage in Djerba and other terror attacks in the country. Tunisia is a majority-Muslim country, but Djerba is home to hundreds of Jews.

