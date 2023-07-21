VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Three passengers lost consciousness on an Air Malta flight, the airline said in a statement. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

The incident has led to delays for both KM614 and its return flight, KM615 from Rome to Malta where the aircraft was preparing for its scheduled departure to Rome.

“Flight KM614 Malta to Rome experienced an incident whilst on the ground because of a combination of the extreme temperatures exacerbated by an air-conditioning fault. During this event, three passengers onboard the aircraft lost consciousness due to the unprecedented soaring temperatures”.

Air Malta added, “these passengers were swiftly attended to by the cabin crew on duty and supporting medical emergency services. All customers were duly disembarked onto buses back to Malta International Airport terminal and provided refreshments before the provision of onward travel to Rome”.

