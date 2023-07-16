LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has registered an increase in population due to the presence of third-country nationals, however, it has recorded the lowest rate of natural increase for the last 15 years.

The estimated total population of Malta and Gozo at the end of 2022 stood at 542,051, up by 4.2% when compared to the previous year, the National Statistics Office said.

Migration was the main cause of population increase in 2022; 21,798 persons, of whom 83.1% were third-country nationals. With males accounting for 65.8% of the people who moved to Malta, nearly 53% of the total resident population at the end of 2022 is now male.

Persons under the age of 18 made up 15.1% of the total population, while 18.6% were aged 65 and over. Of these, 3,395 persons – 2,415 females and 980 males – were aged 90 and over.

On the other hand, the natural increase reached the lowest rate over the past fifteen years, at 79, the result of 4,309 resident live births and 4,230 resident deaths in the reference year.

Resident live births in 2022 decreased by 2% when compared to the previous year. Of the parents who gave birth in 2022, 39.7% were aged 30 to 34 at the time of birth.

Resident deaths in 2022 increased by 1.6% over the previous year, with a total of 4,230 deaths. 67.4% of these were persons aged 75 and over.

