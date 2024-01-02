LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Malta Civil Protection Department has announced the dispatch of 25 mine detectors to aid the war-stricken people of Ukraine.

This is the second time that Malta is sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, following the provision of generators in January last year.

The donation of mine detectors is part of Maltàs participation in the European Union Civil Protection mechanism. The detectors will be employed in restricted areas of Ukraine.

The Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri said, “Once again, Malta is sending humanitarian aid through the European Civil Protection mechanism. The mine detectors will be used inside Ukraine where its people are currently suffering due to war”.

Fredrick Sammut, the Chief Assistance Rescue Officer from the Department of Civil Protection, explained that mine detectors would be instrumental in ensuring the safety of the Ukrainian people by detecting potential landmines and other dangers in the affected regions.

-photo DOI –

(ITALPRESS).

