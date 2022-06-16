Home Video News Sport Tg Sport – 16/6/2022 Video NewsSportTG Sport Tg Sport – 16/6/2022 16 Giugno 2022 In questa edizione: - Inter-Lukaku, passi in avanti - L'Uefa attenziona i conti del Psg - Manchester United interessato a Bennacer - F1, GP d'Australia confermato fino al 2035 gsl ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE Pillole Jumping Cup a Milano, Cozzoli “Equitazione è green e sostenibile” Pillole Di Paola “Felici promuovere cavallo a Milano con Jumping Cup” Sport Tg Sport – 15/6/2022 Sport Tg Sport – 14/6/2022 Sport Tg Sport – 13/6/2022