LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The lives of 74 migrants is at risk in central Mediterranean following their escape from Libya. This was confirmed by the interna NGO Alarm Phone, adding that the group of migrants were also trying to escape from the Libyan coastguard to avoid being taken back to Libya.

Meanwhile, the NGO Seawatch said that the supply vessel MARIDIVE has just taken 6 people from the sea. The other survivors are still on their boat in distress, facing dangerous weather. Seawatch is urging an immediate safe harbor and to halt the illegal return to Libya.

In another development, Doctors Without Borders rescued 68 migrants off the Libyan coast, including 5 children and a pregnant woman, who were on board three unseaworthy boats. The organization said in a statement that 5 migrants refused to be disembarked and remained on board the fiberglass boats, noting that this situation is worrying. It added that the lack of safe and legal options, in addition to “the violence” that migrants suffer in Libya, leaves them with no choice but to cross the sea and increase the number of victims.

– credit photo agenziafotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

