ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today had a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

In this regard, the deputy prime minister declared: “I appealed to my Iranian colleague for moderation. We cannot risk an escalation in an extremely volatile phase like the current one. All regional actors must demonstrate responsibility. Italy remains on the front line, also as G7 Presidency, to avoid an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East, to decrease the tension and to facilitate dialogue. What we are experiencing is a decisive moment to return to a dynamic peace in the region.”

Tajani also invited his colleague to exercise a moderating influence towards Iran’s allies in the region, thus contributing to the start of a process that can guarantee renewed security and stability in the area.

“Today’s phone call is part of the Government’s broader efforts aimed at avoiding a regionalization of the ongoing conflict. In this sense, the commitment of the Italian troops in Lebanon continues as part of the UNIFIL mission, as well as that made in the Aspides mission to defend the freedom of traffic of Italian ships and of all Italian merchant traffic”, said the statement issued from the Farnesina.

