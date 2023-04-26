LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government confirmed that an international company has asked the Maltese authorities to assist in the evacuation of its employees from Sudan.

Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg told Parliament that Malta is helping an international company to evacuate its workers, however, “none of the employees are Maltese.”

The Times of Malta reported that the international company is Corinthia Group, which is fully owned by the Maltese and has a hotel in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. No Maltese nationals are at the hotel, however, the hotel management is doing its utmost to secure the safety of all the workers and guests.

Fighting erupted between forces loyal to the Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against those of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces.

The Maltese Foreign Minister also confirmed in Parliament that he will be visiting Ethiopia and Rwanda in the coming days to talk to African leaders about the conflict. He added that Libya, which borders Sudan, is anticipating problems, and the situation might affect Malta, as it is the first European state bordering North Africa.

